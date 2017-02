MILAN, June 1 Italy's Industry Ministry has rejected authorisation of the Rivara project to build a gas storage facility in the Emilia-Romagna region hit by two deadly earthquakes last month, the ministry said on Friday.

"This decision, which closes a long and complex evaluation process, takes into consideration technical and geological assessments which show that the site is not suitable," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)