(Adds details)

MILAN, June 1 Italy's Industry Ministry has rejected authorisation of the Rivara project to build a gas storage facility in the Emilia-Romagna region hit by two deadly earthquakes last month, the ministry said on Friday.

"This decision, which closes a long and complex evaluation process, takes into consideration technical and geological assessments which show that the site is not suitable," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, London-listed energy company Independent Resources Plc which together with Italy's Erg has sought to implement the project, said it expected "a pause for the project and considers this understandable under the circumstances."

Two government sources said the ministry's decision was final and the project would have to be scrapped.

Local authorities in Emilia-Romagna, whose support would have been crucial for the project, had expressed a "strongly negative opinion" about it, the ministry said.

Independent Resources started a permitting process to build an underground storage for 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas in 2006. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)