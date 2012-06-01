(Adds details)
MILAN, June 1 Italy's Industry Ministry has
rejected authorisation of the Rivara project to build a gas
storage facility in the Emilia-Romagna region hit by two deadly
earthquakes last month, the ministry said on Friday.
"This decision, which closes a long and complex evaluation
process, takes into consideration technical and geological
assessments which show that the site is not suitable," the
ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, London-listed energy company Independent
Resources Plc which together with Italy's Erg
has sought to implement the project, said it expected "a pause
for the project and considers this understandable under the
circumstances."
Two government sources said the ministry's decision was
final and the project would have to be scrapped.
Local authorities in Emilia-Romagna, whose support would
have been crucial for the project, had expressed a "strongly
negative opinion" about it, the ministry said.
Independent Resources started a permitting process to build
an underground storage for 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas in
2006.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)