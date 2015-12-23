ROME Dec 22 It's a guidebook with nothing about
the eternal city's ancient monuments or famed restaurants and it
can't be found in any bookstore. Its target audience is those
who can't buy even a used paperback - the homeless.
The 250-page pocket book, called "Rome - where to eat,
sleep and have a wash," has been dubbed the "Michelin guide for
the destitute". The new edition was presented on Tuesday to draw
attention to the homeless during the Christmas season.
The Sant' Egidio Community, a Catholic charity that
distributes the guide, estimates that there are about 8,000
homeless people in Rome. Many are foreigners but a growing
number are Italians.
About 2,500 sleep outdoors and thousands of others in
precarious shelters such as abandoned buildings.
Marco Impagliazzo, head of the worldwide group of
non-clerics, said a growing number were Italian men in their
mid-30s who were separated or divorced and had none of the
family safety nets that traditionally protected Italians in the
past.
Italy's economy is emerging only slowly from a three-year
recession and unemployment remains close to record highs, with
virtually no jobs growth this year among those under the age of
35.
The guide includes addresses of medical services, 40
sidewalk soup kitchens, 40 indoor eateries, 45 places to sleep
and 17 places to wash, get a shave or a haircut.
The number of places to wash has increased in recent years
in Rome after the homeless themselves told charity workers that
was what was lacking most. Pope Francis ordered showers for the
homeless to be opened just off St. Peter's Square this year.
The guide, now in its 26th edition, includes a pull-out
waterproof map with simple drawings - such as a sandwich for
food points - and public transport routes to get to them.
Sant' Egidio, which has been nominated for the Nobel Peace
Prize for its conflict resolution work and AIDS programmes in
Africa, plans to distribute 13,000 copies directly to the
homeless and to volunteers who help them.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)