FLORENCE, Italy Nov 11 European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday that Italy needed to
implement urgent economic reforms, not go to the polls.
Departing from the text of a speech delivered in Florence,
Van Rompuy said "the country needs reforms, not elections."
Italy's Senate approved reforms intended to reverse a
collapse of market confidence on Friday, and they will now pass
to the lower house of parliament on Saturday. Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi plans to resign once the reforms are approved
definitively.
Parts of Berlusconi's ruling PDL party and its coalition
ally the Northern League want elections rather than a new
technocrat government to face the crisis.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones, writing by Catherine Hornby, Editing
by Barry Moody)