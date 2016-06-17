ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Italian companies
will sign deals worth more than one billion euros with Russian
firms at an economic forum, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Friday.
The accords were expected to involve Italian companies in
the construction, start-up financing, energy, electricity
technology and infrastructure sectors.
"These are deals which are all legitimate within the context
of the sanctions regime because we respect all the rules," Renzi
told reporters.
The European Union imposed sanctions after Russia annexed
Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 and stepped them up as the
Kremlin backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. However, the sanctions
apply mainly to some Russian banks and oil companies.
