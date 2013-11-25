ROME Nov 25 Russia's state-backed private equity investment fund and Italy's strategic state investment fund have agreed an investment deal of up to 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), a senior Italian official said on Monday.

Fabrizio Pagani, a senior economic advisor for Prime Minister Enrico Letta, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (Rdif) would sign the deal with the Italian fund at a bilateral summit in Trieste on Tuesday.