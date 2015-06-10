* Putin visits Italy before EU sanctions decision
* Putin to see Renzi and Pope Francis
* Russia says there are differences in EU ranks
By Denis Dyomkin and Giulio Piovaccari
MILAN, June 10 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi welcomed visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Wednesday but showed little sign of breaking ranks with
international partners over European Union sanctions against
Moscow.
Two weeks before the EU is due to decide whether to extend
economic sanctions over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine, Renzi praised the "traditional Italian Russian
friendship" but spoke of "elements of division" over Ukraine.
"We are in a difficult international situation, not just on
account of issues which do not unite us but also for issues
which should see us ever more on the same side in a very
complicated international scenario, starting with the global
threat of terrorism," he said at a ceremony at the Milan Expo.
Russia enjoys better relations with Italy than with most
other EU countries. It regards Rome as a reluctant backer of
sanctions and a leading proponent of dialogue with Moscow.
The meeting between Putin and Renzi took place after
fighting between Ukraine government forces and pro-Russian
separatists flared last week after months of relative calm.
Both Renzi and Putin said that the key to a resolution of
the conflict was full implementation of the Minsk peace accord,
which Renzi said would end "the phase of tensions, difficulties,
attrition, sanctions and counter sanctions."
Putin, who rejects accusations that Russia is to blame for
sponsoring the conflict, pointed the finger at Kiev, which
Moscow has said has provoked the latest fighting to put pressure
on the EU to extend sanctions.
"Unfortunately the Minsk agreements are not being
implemented fully, only selectively" Putin said.
In a more conciliatory vein, Renzi said he was looking
forward to attending the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia with
the Italian team, implicitly ruling out Italy's involvement in
any move to boycott the event over the corruption scandals which
have shaken the global football body FIFA.
Reacting to G7 criticism on Monday, the Kremlin said there
were nuances of opinion in the group of industrialised nations,
an apparent reference to Italy, and Moscow has sought to exploit
divisions over the sanctions.
"My Italian partners have always put the interests of Italy,
of the Italian people, first and believed that in order to serve
the interests of their country, including economic and political
interests, they must maintain friendly relations with Russia,"
Putin told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Putin referred to a "special relationship" with Rome.
Putin later held a private meeting with Pope Francis at the
Vatican. Earlier in the day, the United States had encouraged
the Vatican to criticise Russia's involvement in the Ukraine
conflict more forcefully.
"Maybe this is an opportunity where the Holy Father can
privately raise concerns," said Ken Hackett, the U.S. ambassador
to the Vatican.
During the 50-minute meeting, the pope urged Putin to commit
himself to a "sincere and great effort" to achieve peace in the
Ukraine, the Vatican said.
BLAME GAME
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni signalled no change
in Italy's stance on Ukraine in a separate interview with
Corriere della Sera.
Underlining what he said was Italy's consistency in
relations with its European and U.S. allies, Gentiloni said:
"Italy has been combining loyalty to its allies with a special
relationship with Russia."
He did not subscribe to Putin's version of events in
Ukraine, he said.
Putin blames the crisis on Kiev and the West, which he says
plotted a coup in Ukraine. He denies sending arms and troops to
back pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine, where more than
6,400 people have been killed in just over a year of fighting.
U.S. President Barack Obama, whose country has also punished
Russia with sanctions, puts the blame directly on Putin. He
accused him on Monday of wrecking Russia's economy by trying to
recreate the glories of the Soviet empire.
Putin is making a rare foray onto EU soil since the Ukraine
crisis stoked the worst tension between Moscow and the West
since the Cold War ended, though it is his second trip to Italy
in eight months following a Europe-Asia summit in October.
Putin cemented ties with Hungary during a visit to Budapest
in February, but the former Soviet bloc ally is not expected to
block the extension of sanctions at an EU summit on June 25-26.
A visit in June 2014 to Austria, a longstanding energy
customer for Moscow, was also not followed by splits in the EU.
Putin will be accompanied by business leaders including
Vladimir Dmitriev, head of Russian state development bank VEB,
and Igor Sechin, chief executive of state oil company Rosneft.
The Kremlin announced no plans for major deals to be signed.
