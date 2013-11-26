* Italy, Russia sign 21 commercial agreements

* Letta says they will create jobs, growth (Recasts lead, adds details of summit agreements)

TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 Russia's Rosneft , the world's top listed oil producer, and Italy's Eni have agreed to funnel oil supplies to each other's European refineries, signing the deal during a Russia-Italy bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

"We (Rosneft) will supply refineries owned by Eni and they will (supply) our refineries," Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said just before the agreement was signed in a ceremony in the northeastern Italian city of Trieste.

Sechin said under the terms of the deal, Rosneft would supply 1 million tonnes of oil to Eni's refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, while Eni would supply 400,000 tonnes to a Rosneft refinery in Germany. Both also plan to invest in a new logistics centre near Venice, according to a statement.

Rosneft is also looking to raise its stake in Italian refiner Saras but that will depend on decisions by the Italian government, Sechin said. Rosneft recently bought a stake of around 21 percent in Saras.

Italy must import the vast majority of its gas and oil, and the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta was preceded by the signing of 21 commercial agreements, mostly in the energy sector.

In another accord, Russia's state-backed private equity investment fund and Italy's strategic state investment fund agreed to invest up to 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in companies and projects in the two countries.

"We need to create jobs and the recovery, which is at hand, must be seized," Letta said during the joint press conference with Putin. "Russia can help us get there."

Italy is struggling to emerge from its longest recession in six decades, which began in mid-2011. The government has said it expects timid growth in the fourth quarter of this year.

Italy's utility Enel signed an accord to collaborate with Rosneft to develop oil and gas fields outside of Russia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said production at the vast Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan could restart in a few months.

Production at the field, which has a projected life of 50-60 years, started on Sept. 11, but came to a halt two weeks later when a gas leak was found. Another leak was discovered in October after a brief restart. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Stephen Jewkes; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by David Evans)