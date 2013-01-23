BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
GENOA, Italy Jan 23 A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Italian city of Genoa on Wednesday, after instruments on the Boeing 737-800 signalled possible cabin pressure problems, the airline said.
Two women were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police sources told Reuters. Ryanair's Italian representatives declined to comment beyond the statement which did not mention any injuries.
Ryanair said the flight, en route from Valencia, Spain to Bergamo in northern Italy, had landed "normally" in Genoa at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT) and passengers had been taken the rest of the way by bus.
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing