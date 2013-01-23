BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
GENOA, Italy Jan 23 A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Italian city of Genoa on Wednesday, after instruments on the Boeing 737-800 signalled possible cabin pressure problems, the airline said.
Two people were taken to hospital for checks after complaining of earache, Ryanair said. They were later discharged.
The flight, en route from Valencia, Spain to Bergamo in northern Italy, landed "normally" in Genoa at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT) and passengers were taken the rest of the way by bus, Ryanair said.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing