ROME Feb 19 Italy's outgoing Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni on Wednesday said market turmoil in emerging
markets is a threat to global growth and the world's 20 major
economies are ready do what is necessary to underpin output.
"The very recent financial turbulence in emerging markets,
as a consequence of global factors and local conditions, shows
that the world economic recovery is still vulnerable,"
Saccomanni said at a conference in Rome.
"The G-20 ministers of finance are confronting this new
challenge and are ready to take any action that may be needed to
strengthen the foundations of the world economic recovery and
growth."
Saccomanni is likely to be Italy's economy minister only for
a few more days as centre-left leader Matteo Renzi is currently
putting together a new government to replace the one led by
caretaker Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who resigned last week.