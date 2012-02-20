DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ROME Feb 20 A Greek debt default would not lead to the collapse of the euro currency, Bank of Italy deputy governor Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday.
Saccomanni said during a conference in Rome that spreads between Italy's bonds and comparable German bunds were still excessive and that German 10-year rates were "unreasonably low".
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday gave swaps dealers a six-month grace period to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1, saying most companies are unprepared for the change.