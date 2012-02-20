ROME Feb 20 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not offered Italy any crisis funding, the Bank of Italy's deputy governor Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday.

He said during a conference in Rome that the Italian government had taken effective steps to shore up public finances that will have a stabilising influence in the long-term.

He added that it would be feasible for the spreads between Italian 10-year bonds and German bunds to fall below 300 basis points, from current levels around 350 basis points.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)