BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MILAN Jan 31 Italian market regulator Consob will meet with Saipem's management on Monday over a profit warning that sent shares of the oil field services group plunging to a three-year low, a source close to Consob said on Thursday.
"Consob has asked Saipem management to meet on Monday to discuss the profit warning," the source told Reuters.
After the market closed on Tuesday, Saipem said 2013 profit would fall 80 percent because of lower margins on new contracts and fewer existing high-margin contracts.
The day after the warning, Saipem shares fell 34 percent on to 19.9 euros. Some traders said Bank of America-Merrill Lynch , just a day before the warning, had sold 2.3 percent of the company for 30.65 euros per share.
Saipem and Merrill Lynch have declined to comment on the share placement.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.