ROME, July 8 Sales on the opening day of summer
discounts in Italian stores slumped compared with last year,
consumer group Codacons said, as shoppers struggle to cope with
tax rises, recession, stagnant wages and unemployment.
Saturday's sales figures were down about 15 percent on
average, Codacons said. Small shops suffered most, reporting
drops of up to 25 percent, while malls and outlets recorded
declines of between 5 and 8 percent.
Codacons said hot weather was partly to blame but also
pointed to "the crisis in our country, which has reduced the
number of families able to make purchases".
It said the only outlets to register even flat sales were
high fashion and luxury boutiques, but added this was due mainly
to purchases by foreign tourists.
Italian consumer morale hit its lowest in at least 16 years
in June, and the real disposable income of families is lower
than 20 years ago, national statistics office ISTAT has said.
The Italian economy has been in recession since the middle
of last year, weighed down by austerity measures aimed at
reining in the country's massive debt.
Codacons suggested shops should incentivise Italians by
discounting sale prices a further 20 percent every Saturday from
next week until the end of August.
