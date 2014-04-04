* Call to action five years after deadly L'Aquila quake
* National Council of Geologists says risk now greater
* Flouting of building regulations blamed
By Naomi O'Leary
L'AQUILA, Italy, April 4 Italy risks disaster if
its schools are not strengthened against earthquakes, leading
geologists said on Friday, in a call for action before the fifth
anniversary of a quake in the university town of L'Aquila that
killed over 300.
Risk to life from earthquakes in Italy has worsened since
the disaster on April 6, 2009, the National Council of
Geologists warned at an event in the devastated city in the
central Abruzzo region, saying buildings had continued to be
constructed without respecting anti-earthquake regulations.
Standing outside a residence where seven students died, the
council's president Gian Vito Graziano warned casualties may
have been much higher if the earthquake had not struck at night.
"Some estimates say that if it happened at another time,
when students were in their classrooms, the number of victims
would have been thousands, not hundreds. It's hard to imagine
you are unsafe in your school or university, but unfortunately
in Italy this is the case," Graziano said under pouring rain.
The geologists argued that though the task would be
enormous, country-wide improvements beginning with public
buildings would boost the economy as well as saving lives.
While many cranes and cement mixers are at work in L'Aquila,
much of the town's historic centre is unoccupied and frozen in
the state it was shortly after the earthquake, with simple beams
shoring up windows, doorways and cracked walls and vegetation
beginning to encroach.
Entire streets are cordoned off because of the risk of
falling masonry, saplings have taken root on the steps of the
Regional Council building, and patterned curtains flap in the
open windows of houses where the ceilings have collapsed.
The parents of some who perished in the disaster attended a
prizegiving for two students who had written dissertations on
earthquake preparation, held in the University of L'Aquila's
newly constructed humanities building, along with others who had
survived similar events.
Student Pia Antignani, 21, said she decided to help prevent
further deaths after she was pulled from the rubble of her
school five hours after it collapsed in a 2002 earthquake that
killed 27 fellow pupils and a teacher. A court found they would
not have died if anti-earthquake regulations were heeded.
"I study geology for my dead friends and all the people who
went through what I did. No one must die anymore because of lax
construction. An earthquake is a natural event, we cannot
prevent it or predict it, we can just prepare. There needs to be
an effort by all the institutions to fix this," Antignani said.
UNSAFE SCHOOLS
Decaying schools are a well-known but neglected problem in
Italy. The most recent Pisa school assessment released in
December by the OECD noted that all schools in Italy suffer from
poor physical infrastructure.
A survey of 5,300 school buildings across the country showed
just 9.0 percent were built to withstand earthquakes and 60
percent did not have a fire safety certificate, according to
environment group Legambiente.
Despite a striking need for works on school buildings, the
survey noted a steep drop in spending on repairs between 2009
and 2012 as spending cuts hit during the economic downturn in
those years. Of the schools in the Abruzzo region where
L'Aquila is located, 94.5 percent were reported to need
extraordinary structural repairs.
The new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose wife is a
teacher, has vowed to address the issue by spending billions on
improving school buildings, and last month invited mayors from
across Italy to write to him personally to tell him what works
need to be done.
So far, 60 percent of a 150 million euro fund for school
buildings launched by the previous government in November 2013
has been assigned. The funds must be used before the end of
April, when they expire.
According to the education minister when the bill was
passed, Maria Chiara Carrozza, building works are hampered by
excess bureaucracy in awarding contracts and a lack of clarity
on which layer of government is responsible.
Cinzia Caggiano, who has campaigned for safer schools since
her experiencing tragedy in 2008, urged Renzi to follow through
with his plan after what she described as years of inaction by
successive governments.
"Five years ago my son died at school. The ceiling fell
down. He never came home any more," Caggiano told Reuters. "This
is a step towards something concrete. I hope."
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)