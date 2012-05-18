MILAN May 18 Giuseppe Orsi, chairman and CEO of
Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica,
has received a death threat from a far-left Red Brigades
militant group, a police officer said on Friday.
The message "Death to Orsi" and a five-pointed star, a Red
Brigades symbol, was written in pencil on the wall of an office
at one of the state-owned conglomerate's units, Ansaldo Energia,
in Genoa, the officer said.
Earlier in May, Roberto Adinolfi, the CEO of a unit of
Ansaldo Energia, was shot in the leg in Genoa by unidentified
gunmen in an attack reminiscent of politically motivated
violence that raged in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s.
Responsibility for the attack against Adinolfi was claimed
by an anarchist group called FAI which said it would strike
again.
A police source at the scene said it was too early to say if
Friday's threat was genuine.
