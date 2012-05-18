(Adds comment from Finmeccanica source, details)
MILAN May 18 A death threat to Giuseppe Orsi,
chairman and CEO of Italian aerospace and defence company
Finmeccanica, was written by a "mythomaniac" and not
by the far-left Red Brigades, a Finmeccanica source said on
Friday.
The message "Death to Orsi" and a five-pointed star, a Red
Brigades symbol, was discovered on the wall of an office at one
of the state-owned conglomerate's units, Ansaldo Energia, in
Genoa.
Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of Finmeccanica unit
Ansaldo Nucleare, was shot in the leg on May 7 in an attack
claimed by an anarchist group.
A Finmeccanica source said that following initial checks,
investigators believed the pencil-written message at Ansaldo
Energia "cannot be in any way linked to subversive circles but
is an action of a mythomaniac".
Italy is facing a resurgence of politically inspired
violence driven by its economic crisis.
Security is to be reinforced at 14,000 locations including
offices of Finmeccanica.
Responsibility for the Adinolfi attack, reminiscent of the
politically motivated violence that raged in Italy in the 1970s
and 1980s, was claimed by anarchist group called Informal
Anarchist Federation (FAI), which said it would strike again.
Trade unions went on strike and a staged a rally in Genoa
against violence earlier this week.
