* Public hostility to tax agency rises in financial crisis
* Extreme leftist groups seek to exploit public anger
By James Mackenzie
ROME, May 17 Italy acted on Thursday to step up
security against a resurgence of politically inspired violence
driven by its economic crisis and Prime Minister Mario Monti
voiced "unconditional support" to tax officials who have come
under repeated attack.
The measures underscore the growing attention Italian
authorities are paying to the threat of violence, either from
individuals struggling to make ends meet or from radical groups
seeking to exploit a spreading mood of discontent.
Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri convened a national
security committee to address improved protection of sensitive
targets after an attack on a senior nuclear industry executive
last week.
Security is expected to be reinforced at 14,000 locations
including offices of Finmeccanica, parent company of
Ansaldo Nucleare, whose chief executive was shot in the leg in
an attack claimed by an anarchist group.
The plan calls for the army to provide support for police
forces as well as increased intelligence efforts "to neutralise
risks of possible subversive actions which could fuel moments of
tension," the ministry said in a statement.
Italy has a long experience of political violence, notably
during the "Years of Lead" in the 1970s when dozens of officials
and business leaders were killed by the far-left Red Brigades.
Although the climate is nothing like as tense as it was in
those years, rising unemployment, severe recession and austerity
measures imposed to fight the crisis have fed a bitter mood,
reflected in a series of attacks on tax agency Equitalia.
In a statement following a visit to Equitalia offices in
Rome, Monti expressed "the unconditional support of the
government and myself in the face of numerous and frequently
repeated acts of intimidation and aggression in recent days
which must be condemned with great firmness".
HOSTILITY
The hostility directed at Equitalia, which collects fines
and taxes and which is widely criticised in Italy for heavy
handed methods, has increased sharply as businesses already
struggling to raise bank loans have been hit by big tax bills.
Equitalia officials have been assaulted and insulted
repeatedly in recent weeks, amid accusations they have been
partly responsible for a wave of suicides by small business
owners in financial difficulty.
Italy has one of the heaviest overall tax burdens in the
developed world, behind only Belgium, Sweden and Denmark in the
34-member OECD and, at the same time, struggles with chronic and
widespread tax evasion that Monti has promised to crack down on.
"If everyone paid what they should, we would all pay less
and we would have better public services," he said.
However, with public confidence in the political system
fading in the face of repeated financial scandals involving all
the main parties to some degree or other, it has been a battle
to convince taxpayers of the need for shared sacrifice.
Most of the protests have come from individuals entirely
unconnected with anarchist or other violent leftist groups but
there have been signs that such groups may intend to use the
crisis to burst back onto the scene.
In a letter to the Calabria Ora newspaper on Wednesday, the
Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), which claimed
responsibility for the Ansaldo shooting, also threatened Monti
himself and offices of Equitalia.
Last week, several leaflets bearing the Red Brigades'
five-pointed star logo were plastered on tax agency offices and
other official buildings.
On the southern island of Sicily on Thursday, about 200
former Fiat and auto sector workers occupied a train
station near Palermo, the latest protest against increasing
unemployment and hardship in Italy, union sources said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)