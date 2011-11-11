ROME Nov 11 Italy's Senate approved a new
budget law on Friday, clearing the way for final approval of the
package in the lower house on Saturday and the formation of an
emergency government to replace Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
The austerity and reform measures, aimed at boosting the
economy and controlling a huge public debt, followed demands by
European partners for urgent action to restore market confidence
in Italy's strained public finances.
Berlusconi, who failed to secure a majority in a crucial
vote on Tuesday, has promised to resign once the law receives
final parliamentary approval.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)