ROME, March 31 A woman suspected of murdering 13
patients in a Tuscan hospital in 2014 and 2015 has been
arrested, Italian police said in a statement on Thursday.
Called "the hospital ward killer", the woman allegedly
committed multiple homicides while working as a nurse in the
intensive care and anesthesia ward of a hospital in Piombino, a
city on the Tuscan coast.
The nurse's alleged victims had "various pathologies",
police said, but no further details about the case were given.
Investigators are scheduled to hold a press conference later on
Thursday.
Italy's para-military police, the Carabinieri, detained the
woman late on Wednesday.
It is not the first time in recent years a nurse working for
Italy's state-funded healthcare system has been accused of being
a serial killer.
Earlier this month, a court in Ravenna convicted a nurse for
killing a patient with a lethal injection of potassium, handing
her a life sentence. She is still under investigation for about
10 other suspicious deaths and is appealing last year's
conviction.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Larry King)