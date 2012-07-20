ROME, July 20 Italy's constitutional court struck down part of a government decree passed last year aimed at opening up local water and utilities services to more competition, according to a statement on Friday.

According to the court, provisions in a financial decree passed in August by the government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, were unconstitutional.

The decree provided for local authorities to examine "the feasibility of a competitive management of local public services" and said that "all economic activities should be liberalised in a manner remaining consistent with the characteristics of universal accessibility to services".

The decree followed an overwhelming rejection of plans to privatise local water and other services in a referendum in June.

The ruling was passed on July 17 and made public on Friday.

(Reporting By Paolo Biondi and Giuseppe Fonte)