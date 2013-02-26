BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Feb 26 The Italian stock market extended early losses to be down nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after an inconclusive result in Italy's parliamentary elections raised fears of a political stalemate that could re-ignite the euro zone debt crisis.
Banking stocks, which had earlier failed to open for excessive losses, started trading deeply into the red, dragging the whole blue-chip index lower.
The country's two largest lenders, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, fell 8 percent and 7 percent respectively while insurer Generali shed 6 percent.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.