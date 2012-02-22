* Divers find 8 bodies on sunken wreck
By Silvia Ognibene
FLORENCE, Italy, Feb 22 Italian
prosecutors placed four ship's officers and three company
executives under investigation on Wednesday in connection with
the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster as divers found eight
more bodies on the wreck including that of a 5-year-old girl.
The officers and executives from Costa Cruises, the stricken
vessel's operator, join the ship's captain Francesco Schettino
and first officer Ciro Ambrosio who are being formally
investigated.
A spokesman for the company would not identify the new group
of defendants.
The Concordia, carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew,
foundered off the Italian coast on Jan. 13 after it came close
into shore off the island of Giglio where a rock tore a gash in
its side and it capsized.
At least 25 people died and seven remain unaccounted for.
Divers located the bodies on deck four of the partly
submerged wreck. They included the body of 5-year-old Dayana
Arlotti, whose father also died in the accident.
Bad weather has hampered recovery efforts and crews have
been forced to wait until conditions improve before they try to
get all the bodies off the ship.
Schettino faces charges of multiple manslaughter, causing an
accident and abandoning ship before the evacuation of all of
those on board was complete. A pre-trial hearing is due to begin
on March 3.
As well as the criminal case, a wave of civil actions is
also expected and dozens of passengers have joined a Florida
lawsuit accusing the ship's owners of gross negligence and
fraud.
The ship's operators Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp
, the world's largest cruise group, issued a statement
saying it had full confidence in judicial authorities and would
cooperate fully with the investigation.
It has previously placed the blame for the accident on
Schettino's shoulders but on Wednesday it gave its backing to
other Costa staff placed under investigation, saying they had
worked with great professionalism and selflessness after the
accident.
Salvage crews are still working on pumping almost 2,400
tonnes of diesel fuel from the vast hulk, which lies partially
submerged just metres from the shore of Giglio, a popular
holiday island in a maritime reserve off the Tuscan coast.
There had been fears that oil could leak from the wreck,
causing an environmental disaster.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Roger Atwood and Andrew
Osborn)