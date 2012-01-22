UPDATE 2-Barclays reports surprise capital boost as legal costs loom
* Shares rise to highest since October 2015 (Adds shares, investment bank performance, charges, comment)
GIGLIO Italy Jan 22 Divers searching the wreck of the Costa Concordia have located the body of a woman in the submerged part of the wrecked Italian cruise liner, officials said on Sunday, bringing the total number of known dead in the accident to 13.
"Divers have found another body on deck 7, in the bow area at around 10 metres depth," a spokesman for the Civil Protection authority said.
He said the body had been sighted at around 1420 GMT and that recovery operations were underway. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli)
* Shares rise to highest since October 2015 (Adds shares, investment bank performance, charges, comment)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels Airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, according to several people close to the matter.
PARIS, Feb 23 French waste and water group Suez is considering an acquisition of the water business of U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric, a Suez spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming media reports.