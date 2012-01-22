GIGLIO Italy Jan 22 Divers searching the wreck of the Costa Concordia have located the body of a woman in the submerged part of the wrecked Italian cruise liner, officials said on Sunday, bringing the total number of known dead in the accident to 13.

"Divers have found another body on deck 7, in the bow area at around 10 metres depth," a spokesman for the Civil Protection authority said.

He said the body had been sighted at around 1420 GMT and that recovery operations were underway. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli)