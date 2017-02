GENOA Italy Jan 16 The chairman and CEO of Costa Cruises on Monday blamed "human error" by the captain of the capsized cruise ship that ran aground off Italy's west coast for the accident.

"The company will be close to the captain and will provide him with all the necessary assistance, but we need to acknowledge the facts and we cannot deny human error," Pier Luigi Foschi told reporters at a press conference in Genoa. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini)