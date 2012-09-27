ROME, Sept 27 The crew of the Costa Concordia,
the huge liner which capsized off the coast of Italy in January
killing as many as 32 people, won the Lloyd's List "Seafarer of
the Year" award for 2012, the ship's operator Costa Cruises said
on Thursday.
The citation for the award said the crew provided "true
examples of courage and professionalism" during the dangerous
night evacuation of the ship after it was fatally holed by a
rock off the Tuscan island of Giglio.
The ship's captain Francesco Schettino has been blamed for
the disaster and faces charges of multiple manslaughter, causing
the accident and abandoning his ship before the evacuation was
complete.
"The 'Seafarer of the Year' award recognises the competence,
heroism and professionalism displayed by the sailors every day,"
Costa said in a statement.
In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, some passengers
reported acts of bravery and heroism by crew members during the
evacuation while others complained that staff appeared
ill-prepared, with many unable to speak Italian.
Experts appointed by Italian judges to help an investigation
into the accident also criticised a lack of preparation among
crew members.
The 114,500 tonne Costa Concordia sank off the island of
Giglio on Jan. 13 after it came within metres of the shoreline
and struck a rock which cut open its hull and caused it to
capsize.