By Steve Scherer
| GROSSETO, Italy
GROSSETO, Italy Jan 18 When the Costa
Concordia was listing heavily on its starboard side, Ciro Iosso
and other crew members calmed panicking passengers and guided
hundreds onto lifeboats even after the captain had abandoned
ship.
Below, as the engine room flooded in minutes, third officer
Andrea Carollo saw that nothing could be done there and rushed
to help passengers waiting to get off the cruise liner, holed on
a rock on an Italian island.
Anxious to show that they at least had done their duty,
mariners distanced themselves from criticism, directed
particularly at their captain, that followed the night rescue.
"I could have saved myself and not done my duty, but I
didn't. I waited and helped get at least 300 people on
lifeboats," said Iosso, an electrician on the doomed ship.
"I'm very proud, and above all, I have a clear conscience,"
he said as he waited for a train ticket to take him home to his
wife and five-year-old son in Torre del Greco, near Naples.
The crew's story has been overshadowed by passenger
complaints of chaos and poor communication during the evacuation
and above all by the mistakes and alleged cowardice of Captain
Francesco Schettino, who is accused of causing the accident and
then abandoning ship.
Around 100 crew members have been cooped up in a hotel in
the town Grosseto, not far from the island of Giglio where the
accident occurred.
Along with the rest of Italy, they had heard the dramatic
recording of a coast guard officer ordering Schettino back on
board to lead the evacuation and many feel unfairly tarred by
the accusations against the ship's commander.
"Unlike the captain, we were there until the end. We did all
we could to avoid catastrophe," said the 26-year-old Carollo,
third officer in the engine room.
Carollo's story is emblematic. After working a 12-hour
shift, he was sleeping when the ship passed too close to the
island of Giglio and ran into sharp rocks at 9:45 p.m.
By the time he jumped out of bed, dressed and opened the
door to his cabin, there was already water rushing down the
hallway.
He reported for duty in the engine room, and through portals
in closed, air-tight hatches, he could see that water had
enveloped the generators and engines within just 10 minutes.
"Within 15 minutes, the engine room told the bridge that
there was nothing to be done. The situation was beyond repair,"
Carollo said.
He reported to his emergency post, a life raft for 35 crew
members, and awaited the abandon-ship order, which didn't come
for over an hour, prompting many junior officers to take matters
into their own hands and begin evacuating passengers.
"We didn't wait for the captain to give the order to abandon
ship. We saw how serious the situation was, and we did it
ourselves," said Alberto Fiorito, 28, an officer and machinist
on the ship.
PLATES OF FOOD
Such stories have been largely submerged under a flood of
complaints that the crew, the vast majority of them service
staff rather than qualified mariners, mismanaged the rescue and
left passengers waiting for hours to be evacuated.
Crew members felt slandered by the passengers who complained
that they didn't speak Italian and couldn't communicate and say
they put the lives of the passengers before their own.
"Some of the passengers asked us to retrieve their luggage,
and others asked for plates of food as they sat in the
lifeboats," said Karnaatha Rameshana, 37, from Mumbai.
She was the only female member of the ship's 11-member
security staff. She personally put a blind woman on a lifeboat,
and saw two members of the crew carry passengers in wheelchairs
on their backs and into lifeboats.
Some passengers had panic attacks, and children had to be
calmed and kept close to their parents.
"You have to be prepared mentally for an emergency, and we
were. We have been given training and we know what to do. Every
week we have to train for different scenarios," Rameshana said.
"As we waited for the abandon ship order, we kept the
passengers ready. Everyone had life jackets and everyone was
ready when we abandoned ship, including the children," she said.
Waiting for train or airplane tickets to return home, crew
from Italy, the Philippines, India, Indonesia and China filled
out insurance forms and tried on the replacement clothes and
shoes delivered in large Decathlon bags by representatives of
Costa Crociere, the company that owns the Concordia.
"We're very disappointed that the media are portraying us as
if we weren't prepared, or that we didn't do our duty. It's not
right," said Iosso.
"I hope that our story gets told because I want to be able
to save that article and show my boy one day that I did
something important, something that should make him proud of his
father."
