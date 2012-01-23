BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 23 Divers on Monday found two more bodies on deck number four of the Costa Concordia, the capsized cruise liner resting half-submerged near the port of Italy's Giglio island, said Franco Gabrielli, head of the civil protection agency.
The bodies "are of two women, and they were found near the Internet cafe on the fourth deck," Gabrielli told reporters. "That brings the total number of bodies found to 15."
The bodies have yet to be removed from the ship and the nationalities of the victims have yet to be determined, he said.
(Reporting By Antonella Cinelli. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.