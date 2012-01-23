GROSSETO, Italy Jan 23 The captain of the
Costa Concordia was not under the effects of drugs when the
liner hit a rock that tore a hole in the hull and caused it to
capsize near the port of Italy's Giglio island, his lawyer said
on Monday.
A toxicology report showed that Captain Francesco Schettino
had tested negative for drugs, his lawyer Bruno Leporatti told
reporters. "We had no doubts about it," Leporatti said.
The comment came as divers resumed a search for bodies on
the stricken vessel, which lies on its side in about 20 metres
of water off Giglio.
Thirteen people are known to have died and around 20 are
still missing from the accident, which occurred in calm seas and
good weather as the 114,500 tonne liner approached the island,
apparently to make a display known as a "salute".
Schettino has been charged with multiple manslaughter and
abandoning ship before the evacuation of more than 4,200
passengers and crew was complete.
He is currently under house arrest in his home town of Meta
di Sorrento near Naples.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing By Steve Scherer)