GIGLIO, Italy Jan 15 Residents of the Italian island of Giglio opened their doors to shipwrecked passengers and rescue teams and worked round the clock to keep them fed and warm after a giant cruiseliner capsized in their quaint port.

While many of the more than 4,000 passengers of the liner Costa Concordia were bitterly critical of the ship's crew, they were full of praise for the inhabitants of Giglio where they were washed up in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They were wonderful, amazing, they opened their homes and hotels, and gave us blankets, clothes, everything," said Italian passenger Patrizia Perilli.

Rescue workers, divers and medics descended on Giglio's tiny harbour front, with its Saracen tower, palm trees and pastel coloured array of shops and restaurants.

"We're doing our best, we usually only work from May to September," says Veronica Pavoni, 38, as she bustled back and forth with sandwiches and cappuccinos.

From outside the small bar where she works, the view out to sea is dominated by the carcass of the vast ship lying on its side like a beached whale some 500 metres away, its yellow funnel jutting out at a 40 degree angle from the water.

Pavoni is one of around 900 people who live on Giglio all year round, a number which is swelled in the summer by both tourists and inhabitants who move to the mainland in the winter.

Prime Minister Mario Monti said he would recommend that Giglio and the mainland municipality of Monte Argentario both be awarded Italy's medal of civic courage for their efforts to help the victims of the accident.

The islanders are still housing rescue workers and divers, while reporters from around the world shuttle back and forth from the mainland 17 km (11 miles) away, on the ferries which run five times a day.

"Of course I don't mind all the people being here," said 72 year-old housewife Agnese Stella, who has lived on the island for 50 years.

"The only thing that upsets me is the suffering of all those people, and the thought that there might be more inside that ship." (Editing By Barry Moody)