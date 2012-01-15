By Gavin Jones
| GIGLIO, Italy
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 15 Residents of the
Italian island of Giglio opened their doors to shipwrecked
passengers and rescue teams and worked round the clock to keep
them fed and warm after a giant cruiseliner capsized in their
quaint port.
While many of the more than 4,000 passengers of the liner
Costa Concordia were bitterly critical of the ship's crew, they
were full of praise for the inhabitants of Giglio where they
were washed up in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"They were wonderful, amazing, they opened their homes and
hotels, and gave us blankets, clothes, everything," said Italian
passenger Patrizia Perilli.
Rescue workers, divers and medics descended on Giglio's tiny
harbour front, with its Saracen tower, palm trees and pastel
coloured array of shops and restaurants.
"We're doing our best, we usually only work from May to
September," says Veronica Pavoni, 38, as she bustled back and
forth with sandwiches and cappuccinos.
From outside the small bar where she works, the view out to
sea is dominated by the carcass of the vast ship lying on its
side like a beached whale some 500 metres away, its yellow
funnel jutting out at a 40 degree angle from the water.
Pavoni is one of around 900 people who live on Giglio all
year round, a number which is swelled in the summer by both
tourists and inhabitants who move to the mainland in the winter.
Prime Minister Mario Monti said he would recommend that
Giglio and the mainland municipality of Monte Argentario both be
awarded Italy's medal of civic courage for their efforts to help
the victims of the accident.
The islanders are still housing rescue workers and divers,
while reporters from around the world shuttle back and forth
from the mainland 17 km (11 miles) away, on the ferries which
run five times a day.
"Of course I don't mind all the people being here," said 72
year-old housewife Agnese Stella, who has lived on the island
for 50 years.
"The only thing that upsets me is the suffering of all those
people, and the thought that there might be more inside that
ship."
(Editing By Barry Moody)