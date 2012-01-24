* Divers begin setting up external tanks to extract fuel
* Pumping diesel fuel from ship not likely before Saturday
* Officials say pollution threat contained
* Known death toll rises to 16 as woman's body found
(Updates with new body found)
By Antonella Cinelli
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 24 Salvage crews expect
to begin pumping thousands of tonnes of fuel from the wrecked
Costa Concordia by Saturday, officials said, as divers found a
16th body on the giant Italian cruise liner, which capsized off
the Tuscan coast over a week ago.
Preparations began on Tuesday for the complex task of
extracting more than 2,300 tonnes of diesel oil from the giant
liner's 17 fuel tanks with divers beginning the work of
installing external fuel tanks to hold the oil pumped out.
As the salvage preparations began on Tuesday, divers found
the body of an elderly woman wearing a life jacket, bringing the
total number of bodies recovered so far to 16.
At least 16 more people are missing on the 290-metre long
vessel, which lies half-submerged on its side just outside the
tiny island port of Giglio. Nine victims have been identified
and the identities of seven others are so far unknown.
Dutch salvage company SMIT brought a barge carrying
defueling equipment alongside the giant hulk as divers worked on
installing external tanks that will be used to hold more than
2,300 tonnes of diesel that must be pumped out of the Concordia.
Navy explosive experts also blasted a hole into the
submerged third deck of the ship to allow divers to continue the
search of the vessel after the bodies of two so-far unidentified
women were found on Tuesday.
"While this operation is underway, rescue efforts are
continuing simultaneously," fire services spokesman Claudio
Chiavacci said.
Authorities have been increasingly concerned at the threat
of an oil spill in the marine reserve where the accident
occurred but work on removing diesel and lubricating oil has
been delayed by the search for survivors and bodies.
Preparations to begin pumping the oil are expected to take
several days and the actual work of removing the fuel from the
giant liner's 17 fuel tanks will take another 28 days.
The head of Italy's Civil Protection Authority, Franco
Gabrielli, said pumping would probably not begin before Saturday
but added: "Anything before that would obviously be welcome."
Officials dismissed reports that oil had started to leak out
of the ship, saying that monitoring equipment had shown no
significant pollution spreading from the wreck. A thin film of
oil had spread in the water but posed no serious threat.
Gabrielli said he had asked the ship's owners Costa Cruises
to produce a plan to clean up the pollution from general debris
around the vessel by Wednesday.
INVESTIGATION EXTENDED
As the work on Giglio continued into a second week,
magistrates investigating the accident are expected to extend
their inquiries, with attention increasingly focused on Costa
Concordia's operators.
The company's chief executive Pier Luigi Foschi is due to be
questioned by the public works committee of the Senate on
Wednesday and Italian newspapers speculated that company
officials would be questioned by magistrates soon.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino has been blamed for
the accident on Jan. 13 and placed under house arrest, accused
of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship before the
evacuation of more than 4,200 passengers and crew was complete.
But his lawyer said on Monday that the investigation would
be extended to other officials of Costa, a unit of the world's
largest cruise operator Carnival Corp .
Costa said on Tuesday it had not been notified that it was
under investigation but would cooperate fully with investigators
and had full confidence in magistrates.
There was some confusion on Tuesday about the status of
toxicological tests on Schettino.
His lawyer said on Monday that the tests had proved negative
but Carlo Rienzi, the head of consumer protection association
Codacons, which has declared itself a civil party in the case,
said drugs tests would be carried out in Rome on Thursday. He
said no test for alcohol was planned.
In interviews, the company has placed the blame for the
accident squarely on the shoulders of the 51 year-old Schettino,
who told investigators he brought the ship close into shore to
perform a manoeuvre known as a "salute" to the island.
How far Costa knew about or even encouraged such manoeuvres
has been disputed but there are also questions about when
Schettino informed the company of what had happened after the
ship was holed by a rock.
Schettino's lawyer has said his client is ready to assume
his share of responsibility for the accident but he has said he
was in constant touch with Costa's command centre during the
including the evacuation of the ship.
(Additional reporting by Cristiano Corvino and Sara Rossi in
Milan, Writing By James Mackenzie; Editing by Giles Elgood)