By Emilio Parodi
| GIGLIO, Italy
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 28 Salvage crews
preparing to pump thousands of tonnes of diesel fuel and oil
from the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the
Italian coast suspended work on Saturday after heavy seas made
conditions unsafe, officials said.
A barge carrying pumping equipment that was attached to the
capsized ship was withdrawn although work may be resumed in the
afternoon, depending on conditions.
"The wind conditions and waves of more than a metre have
forced us to interrupt work but we'll start up again when
conditions improve," said Antonino Corsini, one of the emergency
services divers working with Dutch salvage company SMIT.
Despite the interruption the search continued for bodies on
the half-submerged vessel, which lies in about 20 metres of
water on a rock shelf close to the island of Giglio off the
Tuscan coast.
Divers found the body of a woman on Saturday, bringing the
total number of known dead to 17.
But with no hope of finding survivors, the focus has
switched to preventing an environmental disaster in Giglio, a
popular holiday island in a marine nature reserve.
Before the work was suspended, crews were installing valves
to help pump out six of the ship's fuel tanks, which contain
around half of the more than 2,300 tonnes of diesel.
Pumping, originally expected to begin on Saturday, is
expected to be delayed until at least Sunday. The process of
extracting all the fuel is expected to take at least 28 days,
officials have said.
The Concordia, a 290-metre long floating resort carrying
more than 4,200 passengers and crew, sank more than two weeks
ago after it ran into a rock which tore a hole in its hull.
The accident, expected to create the most expensive maritime
insurance claim ever, has triggered a legal battle which has
seen U.S. and Italian lawyers preparing class action and
individual suits against the operator, Costa Cruises.
In a bid to limit the fallout, Costa, a unit of Carnival
Corp , the world's largest cruise ship operator,
has offered the more than 3,000 passengers $14,500 each in
compensation on condition they drop any legal action.
The Concordia's captain, Francesco Schettino, is under house
arrest, suspected of causing the accident by steering too close
to shore and faces charges of multiple manslaughter and
abandoning ship before the evacuation was complete.
The ship's first officer, Ciro Ambrosio, has also been
questioned by prosecutors but the company itself has not been
implicated in the investigation at this stage.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)