* Call for new search after ship raised off rocks
* Trial of Concordia captain resumes after summer recess
* Schettino in court as expert witnesses questioned
By James Mackenzie
GROSSETO, Italy, Sept 23 Lawyers for the former
ship's captain charged over the sinking of the Costa Concordia
cruise liner sought permission on Monday to examine the wreck
for evidence, a week after salvage crews in Italy raised it off
the rocks.
The raising of the Costa Concordia, one of the most complex
shipwreck recoveries ever undertaken, has opened the way for a
new quest for clues sought by prosecutors and the man charged
with causing the accident, former captain Francesco Schettino.
"It is now possible to conduct an expert search for evidence
on board the Concordia," Francesco Pepe, one of Schettino's
legal team said as the trial in a converted theatre in the town
of Grosseto resumed after the summer break.
Schettino faces multiple charges including manslaughter,
causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship after the Concordia,
carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew, struck a reef off
the Tuscan island of Giglio and capsized with the loss of 32
lives on Jan. 13, 2012.
The 290-metre-long vessel, with a gross tonnage of 114,500
tonnes, now sits two thirds submerged on specially constructed
platforms just off Giglio while salvage crews prepare for it to
be towed away to be broken up next year.
Underwater robots have resumed the search for the missing
bodies of two victims, but before engineers can start work on
refloating the wreck, prosecutors want to examine it for more
evidence about what happened on the night it sank.
The crushed and twisted side of the Concordia revealed the
scale of damage to the ship's structure when it was raised out
of the water last week and it will be months before the hulk is
stable enough to be towed away.
Schettino has admitted that he bears responsibility for the
accident as the ship's captain. But he says that he is not the
only person to blame and wants the vessel to be examined for
evidence of possible technical faults that may have contributed
to the deaths of the 32 victims.
HELMSMAN
The call for a new search for evidence, following a formal
request filed in July, was backed by other parties, including
consumer group Codacons, which is a civil party to the case.
"Today there is a major section of the ship underwater, the
main parts, but from what you can see above water and what you
could see below water if you had the will to do so, I think it's
possible," said Giuliano Leuzzi, a lawyer for Codacons.
Stripped of his maritime licence last week, Schettino is the
only person on trial after four crew members and an official of
the ship operator Costa Cruises were sentenced to terms of up to
34 months in prison after pleading guilty last year.
"The thing that is unjust is that there is only one person
on trial, he does have his guilt but he should be here with a
lot of other people," said Michelina Soriano, a lawyer
representing one group of passengers.
"We had plea bargains agreed for the other people on trial
at a completely scandalous level, scandalous. Sentences that are
completely insufficient," she said.
Costa Cruises itself avoided criminal prosecution by
agreeing to pay a 1 million euro ($1.35 million) fine last year
but victims are seeking damages in a civil case.
Monday's hearing was taken up by discussion of the
responsibility of the ship's Indonesian helmsman, and expert
witnesses will also consider possible technical faults suffered
by emergency generators and pumps.
Schettino told the court the helmsman failed to follow an
order to steer left, causing a fatal 13-second delay as the ship
approached the rocks. "The delay was the result of this
mistake," he said.
However, the chairman of the expert witness panel, Giuseppe
Cavo Dragone, said any delay appeared to be irrelevant.
"The ship would have hit the rocks in any case," he said.
The hearing is expected to continue for the rest of the week
before going into recess.