* Trial of Concordia captain resumes after summer recess
* Schettino in court as expert witnesses questioned
* Call for new search after ship raised off rocks
By James Mackenzie
GROSSETO, Italy, Sept 23 The captain of the
Costa Concordia told a court on Monday that a junior officer who
was at the wheel at the time shared the blame for the cruise
liner disaster that killed 32 people last year.
Francesco Schettino faces multiple charges including
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship after the
Concordia, carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew, struck
a reef off the Tuscan island of Giglio and capsized on Jan. 13,
2012.
Tanned and wearing a grey suit, Schettino said his
Indonesian helmsman had failed to carry out an order to set the
rudder left in the last moments as the Concordia came close to
shore, causing a fatal 13-second delay before it ran aground.
"The delay was the result of the mistake," he told the
court, during a session in which expert witnesses considered the
role of the helmsman as well as possible faults in the emergency
generators and pumps.
"If there had not been this mistake, in not positioning the
rudder to the left ... there would not have been this impact,"
he said.
The argument was rejected by the head of the expert
committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who said that any delay
appeared to be irrelevant.
"The ship would have hit the rocks in any case," he said.
Schettino, who has been in constant attendance at the
hearings, chatting readily with journalists in the courtroom bar
and talking often on television, has admitted that he bears
responsibility for the accident as the ship's captain.
But he says that he is not the only person to blame and
wants the vessel to be examined for evidence of possible
technical faults that may have contributed to the deaths during
the desperate night-time evacuation of the ship.
With global media interest, the trial, in the Tuscan town of
Grosseto, is being held in a specially adapted theatre. It
reopened a week after the operation to raise the wreck of the
Concordia opened the way for a search for clues on what caused
the accident.
As well as the role of the helmsman, the expert witnesses
have been looking at faults with emergency generators which they
said had not functioned, although there was no explanation why.
RESPONSIBILITY
"We think it is strange to have investigated a ship of this
size without even having stepped onboard," said Francesco Pepe,
one of Schettino's legal team. "We hope the judges decide it is
right to go and carry out a series of tests on the ship."
The 290-metre-long, 114,500-ton vessel, now sits two thirds
submerged on specially constructed platforms just off Giglio
while salvage crews prepare for it to be towed away and broken
up next year.
Underwater robots have resumed the search for the missing
bodies of two victims, but before engineers can start work on
refloating the wreck, prosecutors want to examine it for more
evidence about what happened on the night it sank.
"We think that this ship had things that did not work
including the alarms and communication, and when the passengers
were onboard this series of things did not work properly," said
Alessandra Guarini, a lawyer for one of the passengers.
"We hope tests carried out, will answer our questions; Why
was a ship of this kind unable to save all the passengers
onboard?"
The crushed and twisted side of the Concordia now visible
shows the scale of damage to the ship's structure and it will be
months before the hulk is stable enough to be towed away.
The call for a new search for evidence, following a formal
request filed in July, was backed by other parties, including
Italian consumer group Codacons, a civil party to the case.
Stripped of his maritime licence last week, Schettino is the
only person on trial after four crew members and an official of
the ship operator Costa Cruises, a division of Carnival Corp
, were sentenced to terms of up to 34 months in prison
after pleading guilty last year.
"The thing that is unjust is that there is only one person
on trial, he does have his guilt but he should be here with a
lot of other people," said Michelina Soriano, a lawyer
representing one group of passengers.
"We had plea bargains agreed for the other people on trial
at a completely scandalous level, scandalous. Sentences that are
completely insufficient," she said.