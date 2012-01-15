* About 40 people still missing, at least three dead
* Cruise ship's captain arrested - police
* Passengers talk of panic and fighting for lifejackets
* Ship had docking accident in 2008
By Gavin Jones and Antonio Denti
PORTO SANTO STEFANO, Italy, Jan 15 About
40 people were still missing on Sunday more than 24 hours after
an Italian cruise ship with more than 4,000 on board capsized
off Italy's west coast, killing at least three people and
injuring 70.
The captain of the luxury 114,500-tonne Costa Concordia was
being held in jail accused of multiple manslaughter, causing a
shipwreck and abandoning ship, Italian police said.
Passengers, some saying it felt like a rerun of the Titanic
disaster, told of people leaping into the sea and fighting over
lifejackets in panic when the ship hit a rock and ran aground
near the island of Giglio late on Friday.
"I was sure I was going to die. We were in the lifeboats for
two hours, crying and holding on to each other," said Antonietta
Sintolli, 65, breaking down in tears as she recounted the event.
"People were trying to steal lifejackets from each other. We
could only gets ones for children."
Passengers said mainly Asian crew members, few of them able
to speak Italian, struggled to bring order to the evacuation.
Early on Sunday, firefighters found two people still alive
in a cabin after making voice contact with them from several
decks above, Italian media reported.
An official involved in the rescue operation said two French
tourists and a Peruvian crew member were dead.
DEATH TOLL FEARS
There were fears the death toll could rise in one of Italy's
worst shipping disasters in years as specialist diving teams
checked interior spaces of the vessel.
"We don't rule out the possibility that more people will be
lost," said fire services spokesman Luca Cari. It was not clear
how many of those unaccounted for could still be trapped in the
ship or simply had not been counted among those rescued.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, was arrested on
Saturday night for questioning by magistrates, police said.
They said Schettino, whose ship was carrying 4,229
passengers and crew, abandoned the vessel before all the
passengers were taken off.
The vessel's operator, Costa Crociere, a unit of Carnival
Corp & Plc, the world's largest cruise company, said the
Costa Concordia had been sailing on its regular course when it
struck a submerged rock.
In a television interview, Schettino said the rock was not
marked on any maritime charts of the area.
Costa Cruises president Gianni Ororato said the captain
"performed a manoeuvre intended to protect both guests and crew"
but it was "complicated by a sudden tilting of the ship".
It remained unclear how the 290-metre long ship had run
aground in calm waters so close to the shore.
"We'll be able to say at the end of the investigation. It
would be premature to speculate on this," said coastguard
spokesman Filippo Marini.
The ship was involved in an accident on November 22, 2008
when it hit a port wall and was damaged while docking.
In the latest incident the Costa Concordia was left capsized
on its side in water 15-20 metres deep, with decks partly
submerged, not far from the shore. A large gash was visible on
its side.
Local officials expressed concern that the fuel on the ship,
at full load as it had just begun the cruise, could spill into
the pristine waters.
DINNER TIME DISASTER
Passengers had just sat down to dinner, a few hours after
leaving the port of Civitavecchia near Rome on a week-long
cruise to Barcelona and Majorca, when a loud bang interrupted
the piano player and the ship began to list.
"We heard a loud rumble, the glasses and plates fell from
the tables, the ship tilted and the lights went off," said
passenger Luciano Castro.
"What followed was scenes of panic, people screaming,
running around the place. Close to us a five-month pregnant
young woman was crying and panicking."
The ship, a vast floating resort with spas, theatres,
swimming pools, a casino and discotheque, was carrying mainly
Italian passengers, but also many foreigners including British,
Germans, French, Spanish and Americans.
Many were elderly and some were in wheelchairs.
"It was complete panic. People were behaving like animals.
We had to wait too long in the lifeboats," said 47-year-old
Patrizia Perilli.
It also became more difficult for the lifeboats to be
lowered the more the ship listed.
"We thought we wouldn't make it. I saw the lighthouse but I
knew I couldn't swim that far but lots of people threw
themselves into the sea. I think they are some of the dead."
Angel Holgado, 50, a guitarist who had been performing when
the ship foundered, said he got into a lifeboat but decided to
abandon it after it became dangerously overcrowded.
"There was terrible panic and fear and I jumped into the
water and swam to the shore," he said.
After a night-time operation involving helicopters, ships
and lifeboats, the picturesque harbour of Porto Santo Stefano
was lined with ambulances and green tents for the victims.
Passengers said they had been given little or no information
in the immediate aftermath of the ship running aground.
"After approximately 20 minutes a voice told us there was a
problem with the electricity that they were trying to fix," said
Luciano Castro.
"The ship continued to tilt further, after 15 minutes they
said again it was a problem with the electricity, but no one
believed it," he said.
"Of course panic makes things worse and the crew members
struggled in calming down the most active and worried
passengers."
The ship was built in 2004-2005 at a cost of 450 million
euros at the Fincantieri Sestri shipyard in Italy.
(Writing by Philip Pullella and James Mackenzie, additional
reporting by Edward Taylor and Joern Poltz)