* Fourteen still missing as search goes on
* Captain arrested for manslaughter, fleeing ship
* Operators say he made "serious errors"
By Gavin Jones and Antonio Denti
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 16 Rescue workers
searched the half submerged hulk of a capsized Italian cruise
ship for 14 people still missing on Monday, more than 48 hours
after the huge vessel capsized, killing at least six and
injuring more than 60.
Three people, a South Korean honeymoon couple and a member
of the ship's crew, were rescued on Sunday and police divers
also recovered the bodies of two elderly men, still wearing
emergency life jackets.
A sixth body, that of an adult male passenger, was found
just before dawn on Monday, according to Italian television.
Nine passengers, one of them a young child according to
Italian media, and five crew members were still unaccounted for
from the disaster off Italy's west coast.
The captain of the 114,500 tonne Costa Concordia was
arrested on Saturday, accused of manslaughter and abandoning his
ship before all of the more than 4,200 passengers and crew had
been evacuated.
Francesco Schettino's employers, Costa Crociere, said in a
statement on Sunday that he appeared to have made "serious
errors of judgment" and had brought the ship too close to shore,
where it struck a rock that tore a large hole in the hull.
The disaster occurred when the ship struck a rock as dinner
was being served on Friday night, triggering scenes of panic
that witnesses said were like the film "Titanic" with passengers
jostling to get on lifeboats and some leaping into the icy sea.
Passengers say there were unexplained delays in organising
the evacuation of those on board and this had resulted in chaos.
The vast hulk of the 290-metre-long ship, half submerged and
lying on its side, loomed over the little port of Giglio, an
island in a maritime nature reserve off the Tuscan coast.
A large gash could be seen in its hull but salvage experts
said its fuel tanks did not appear to have been damaged,
lessening the danger of an oil spill in the pristine waters.
Paolo Tronca, a local fire department official, said the
search would go on "for 24 hours a day as long as we have to".
Investigators were working through evidence from the
equivalent of the "black boxes" carried on aircraft to try to
establish the precise sequence of events behind the disaster,
which occurred in calm seas and clear weather.
"SERIOUS HUMAN ERROR"
Defence Minister Giampaolo Di Paola, a naval admiral, said
the disaster did not appear to have been caused by natural or
technical factors.
"In my estimation there was a serious human error, which had
dramatic and tragic consequences," he told RAI state television.
Operators Costa Crociere said Schettino appeared to have
failed to follow standard emergency procedures.
"The route followed by the ship was too close to the coast
and it seems that his decisions on the management of the
emergency did not follow the procedures of Costa Crociere," said
the company.
Prosecutors accused Schettino, who has worked for Costa
Crociere since 2002 and who was promoted to captain in 2006, of
leaving the ship before the evacuation was complete.
Coastguard officials said he had refused to return to the
vessel when asked to.
Schettino has told Italian television that the ship hit
rocks that were not marked on maps and were not detected by
navigation systems. He said the accident occurred some 300
metres from shore.
Costa Crociere expressed "deep sorrow" for the disaster.
It said all crew had been properly trained in safety
procedures and that the ship was fully equipped with life
jackets, medical supplies and other safety equipment.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ralph Gowling)