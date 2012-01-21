* "I have got myself into a mess", captain quoted as saying
* Cruise operators say captain delayed raising the alarm
* Search resumes, ship perched on ledge
By Steve Scherer and Antonella Cinelli
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 21 The captain of the
cruise ship Costa Concordia, which struck a rock and capsized
off Italy, told magistrates he informed the ship's owners of the
accident immediately, denying he had delayed raising the alarm,
judicial sources said on Saturday.
Captain Francesco Schettino has been blamed for causing the
Jan. 13 accident in which at least 11 people died. He is under
house arrest, accused of multiple manslaughter, causing a
shipwreck and abandoning ship before all passengers were
evacuated.
His statements to prosecutors investigating the disaster,
reported in the Italian press and confirmed by judicial sources,
underline the growing battle between him and Costa Cruise
Lines which operates the 114,500 tonne vessel.
The liner, carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, ran
aground and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio as dinner
was being served. It is now precariously lying on its side on an
undersea ledge, half-submerged and threatening to slide into
deeper waters.
Diving crews resumed search operations on Saturday, but
hopes of finding anyone alive have all but gone.
Twenty-one people are still unaccounted for.
Prosecutors say Schettino steered the vessel within 150
metres of Giglio island to perform a manoeuvre known as a
"salute" - a greeting to the islanders. He has admitted to
coming too close to shore but has denied bearing sole
responsibility, saying other factors may have been involved.
According to transcripts published by Italian media of his
questioning by prosecutors, he said that immediately after
hitting the rock he sent two of his officers to the engine room
to check on the state of the vessel.
As soon as he realised the scale of the damage, he called
Roberto Ferrarini, director of operations for Costa Cruises.
"I told him: I've got myself into a mess, there was a
contact with the seabed. I am telling you the truth, we passed
under Giglio and there was an impact," Schettino said.
"I can't remember how many times I called him in the
following hour and 15 minutes. In any case, I am certain that I
informed Ferrarini about everything in real time," he said,
adding he had asked the company to send tug boats and
helicopters.
Costa Cruises Chief Executive Pier Luigi Foschi says
Schettino delayed issuing the SOS and evacuation orders and gave
false information to the company headquarters.
"Personally, I think he wasn't honest with us," Foschi told
Corriere della Sera on Friday. He said the first phone
conversation between Schettino and Ferrarini took place 20
minutes after the impact with the rock.
"That is too late," he said, adding the company had only
realised the scale of the disaster when the evacuation order was
issued, something prosecutors say happened more than one hour
after the first conversation between Schettino and Ferrarini.
"If the ship had been abandoned sooner, we would not have
lost human lives," Foschi said.
Costa is a unit of Carnival Corp.
Costa has suspended Schettino and declared itself an injured
party in the case. Documents from his hearing with a judge say
he had shown "incredible carelessness" and a "total inability to
manage the successive phases of the emergency."
SEARCH RESUMES
Emergency crews resumed their search for bodies on Saturday,
blasting holes into the hulk of the ship. Rescue work was
suspended on Friday when the wreck shifted on the rocks,
complicating the task facing divers who are already hampered by
poor visibility, floating objects and underwater debris.
"The movement of the ship is very dangerous," said a coast
guard official. "There are big risks, but we all looked each
other in the eyes and told each other it was worth it to give
the families some solace."
The movement was only few millimetres an hour, but it raised
fears the ship would slip further, undermining plans to pump
some 2,400 tonnes of fuel out of its tanks.
"The ship is moving," said Nicola Castagli, professor of
earth sciences at the University of Florence, in charge of
monitoring the movement of the ship. "It's a massive object
that's resting on its side where there are currents, waves, and
on a slope."
Franco Gabrielli, the head of the Civil Protection
Authority, told reporters it was important to start recovering
the thick fuel oil and diesel trapped on board as soon as
possible, adding the extraction and search operations should go
on simultaneously.
"Our aim is to find the missing, to give certainty about the
fate of these people, but it is also a priority to avert an
environmental disaster," he said.
SMIT, the Dutch company hired to salvage the fuel
oil and diesel, said it was ready to begin extraction operations
and was awaiting orders from authorities.
