ROME, July 5 The captain of the wrecked cruise
liner Costa Concordia was released from house arrest by Italian
judges on Thursday who ordered him not to leave his home town
while the case against him continues.
Francesco Schettino is accused of causing the accident on
January 13 in which as many as 32 people died.
Magistrates in the Tuscan town of Grosseto who are handling
the case said Schettino would no longer have to remain confined
to his home in Meta di Sorrento near Naples but would have to
remain in the town.
He would also no longer be bound by the strict conditions of
house arrest which prevented him from communicating with anyone
apart from his lawyer and close family.
The judges' ruling said that the period Schettino had spent
under house arrest had already had a deterrent effect and he
would remain under adequate supervision by authorities.
Schettino faces charges of multiple manslaughter, causing
the accident and abandoning ship prematurely. A pre-trial
hearing was held in Grosseto, near Florence, in March.
The giant Costa Concordia, carrying more than 4,000
passengers and crew, ran aground off the tiny Tuscan island of
Giglio shortly after beginning a cruise of the western
Mediterranean.
Schettino is accused of wrecking the 114,500 tonne vessel by
bringing it too close to shore where a rocky ledge tore a gash
in its side, causing it to keel over and sink.
At least 30 people died in the accident and another two
people are still missing and are believed to be dead.
(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)