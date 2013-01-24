ROME Jan 24 Italian prosecutors investigating
last year's Costa Concordia shipwreck in which 32 people died
are looking into the vessel owner's potential responsibility as
an employer, the company said on Thursday.
Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp said in a
statement that it had been told of a probe into possible
violations of Italian law governing the responsibility of
companies for crimes committed by employees.
Prosecutors are seeking a trial of the ship's captain and
seven other people, a magistrate said in December. A judge will
decide if there is enough evidence for trial.
The company statement said, "Costa Cruises is confident that
it will be able to demonstrate full compliance with the law."
It has 20 days to present evidence in its defence.
The 114,500 tonne luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia
capsized and sank on Jan. 13, 2012 after approaching the Tuscan
island of Giglio to perform a manoeuvre close to the shore known
as a "salute". It struck a rock, tearing a gash in its hull and
soon capsized.
Captain Francesco Schettino has been accused of
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning the ship, which
was carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew. He argues that
he managed to prevent a worse disaster by steering the vessel
into shallow waters after the impact to help the rescue
operation.