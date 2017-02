FLORENCE, Italy Feb 22 Italian prosecutors have added additional names to the list of those under investigation for the wreck of the cruise ship Costa Concordia, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

The Concordia, carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, foundered off the Italian coast on Jan. 13 after a rock tore a gash in its side, killing at least 21 people.

The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino and its first officer Ciro Ambrosio are already under investigation. Schettino faces charges of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship before the evacuation was complete. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)