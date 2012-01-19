By Steve Scherer
| GIGLIO, Italy
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 19 In front of the
altar in the church of Santi Lorenzo e Mamiliano is a small
table covered with relics -- a lifejacket, a half-eaten
panettone cake, a hard hat.
They are not sacred objects or remains of a long-ago saint,
but profane reminders of recent acts of selfless charity and
good will, said Don Lorenzo Pasquotti, the island's parish
priest - a gregarious man, bearded, bespectacled and wearing a
brown wool cap.
On Friday night he opened the doors of his church, standing
less than 100 metres from the port in Giglio, to about 400
survivors of the Costa Concordia who straggled up the steps to
the entrance seeking shelter and food.
While clearing up next day, helpers found several objects
and Don Lorenzo - as his parishioners call him - decided to
fashion a second altar out of them.
"It's to help us remember, positively, what happened," he
told Reuters. "It's testimony to a dramatic moment, but also to
a great demonstration of solidarity."
The night the massive cruise ship was ripped open and
capsized against a rocky undersea slope just a few hundred yards
from the port, the passengers reached the church first and the
crew later, proof that the ship's staff, unlike the captain, had
manned their posts to the end, said Don Lorenzo.
"I pulled out all the food I had," he said. "I still had
some panettone cakes from Christmas so I gave them that, and
then the community brought more."
Several loaves of bread lie on the table, some with pieces
broken off. The bread sits on top of half a panettone, and a
white hard hat rests on top of an unopened pack of survival
rations -- high-fat cereal bars.
"Costa Concordia" is clearly stamped on the label of a life
jacket, and a long piece of rope lies coiled beside an orange
emergency blanket.
The local bishop, Guglielmo Borghetti, came to Giglio
earlier on Thursday to show, in his own words, "that the church
supports them."
His first visit was to Don Lorenzo's church, where he spent
a few minutes kneeling and praying. Afterwards he stopped at the
makeshift altar for a few moments to view the objects.
On the steps in front of the simple facade, composed of
three arcades of light-coloured stone above the main door, the
bishop spoke to reporters.
"More than 4,000 people were saved," Borghetti said. "We
need to see God's work as a positive element of this situation.
Jesus doesn't have hands, but he has our hands."
Borghetti said he would bless the crippled liner in the
afternoon, and then meet relatives of some of those who died in
the disaster.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer)