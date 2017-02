GIGLIO, Italy Jan 16 Rescuers resumed searching the wreck of a capsized Italian liner on Monday after interrupting work earlier in the day when the massive hulk began to shift dangerously on the rock shelf where it ran aground.

Fire services spokesman Luca Cari said there appeared to be very small movements but they were not considered dangerous.

However he added that there was more uncertainty following the slippage and search operations would only be conducted from now on in daylight hours. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)