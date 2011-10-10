ROME Oct 10 An Italian ship came under attack
by five pirates off the coast of Somalia on Monday, its owner
said, and one pirate said the vessel was under their control.
The company, D'Alesio Group, said it had lost contact with
the Montecristo after the attack at 6:45 am Italian time (0445
GMT) by five armed men about 620 miles off the Somali coast.
"The last we heard from the ship's command, the vessel had
been attacked by a boat with five armed men on board," the
company said in a statement.
A source close to the shipping company said the attack was
believed to be by pirates but that the firm could not confirm
the vessel had been seized.
The ship was carrying 23 people from Italy, India and
Ukraine.
"Few of our men who escaped from the Tanzanian coast guard
last week seized the ship," a pirate called Mohamed told Reuters
by phone, referring to an incident last week when Tanzania's
navy arrested pirates who tried to attack an oil exploration
ship in its waters.
Somalia been mired in violence and awash with weapons since
the overthrow of a dictator two decades ago, allowing piracy to
flourish off the lawless nation's shores.
Preying on merchant vessels and pleasure boats, the pirates
rake in tens of millions of dollars a year in ransoms.
"The ship is silent, and the engine is off," Andrew
Mwangura, maritime editor of the Somalia Report and a former
regional maritime official, told Reuters, confirming the
Montecristo had been boarded by pirates.
