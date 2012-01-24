PARIS Jan 24 The wife of the captain
accused of grounding the Costa Concordia cruise ship said in an
interview published on Tuesday she was outraged over the way her
husband had been portrayed by the media.
Captain Francesco Schettino has been blamed for causing the
Jan. 13 disaster in which at least 16 people died when the liner
carrying 4,200 passengers ran aground off the coast of Italy and
capsized.
"My husband is at the centre of an unprecedented media
storm," his wife, Fabiola Rossi, told French magazine Paris
Match. "I cannot think of any other naval or air tragedy in
which the responsible party was treated with such violence ...
This is a man hunt, people are looking for a scapegoat, a
monster."
Schettino - who has been charged with manslaughter, causing
a shipwreck and abandoning ship - has been branded a coward in
Italian newspapers, after a recording of his conversation with a
coast guard agent during the disaster was leaked to the press
and widely circulated on the Web.
Asked if she was angry about his treatment, she said
"wouldn't you be?"
He is "someone determined, firm and lucid. He is able to
analyse situations, to understand and manage them. At home he is
organised and meticulous, and otherwise he is a friendly and
funny person who earns people's esteem," Rossi added in a
version of the interview published on Paris Match's website.
In the recording with the coastguard, Schettino sounds
bewildered and out of control as he is ordered back onto the
ship and threatened with arrest.
Schettino's lawyer, who says his client admits partial
responsibility for the disaster, is seeking to widen the
investigation to include third parties with whom he was in
contact, notably from ship owners, Costa Cruises.
The company, a unit the world's largest cruise ship operator
Carnival Corp, has suspended Schettino and declared
itself an injured party in the case. It has said "unfortunate
human error" by Schettino caused the disaster.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ben Harding)