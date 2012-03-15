India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
AMSTERDAM, March 15 Dutch dredging and maritime services company Boskalis has made a bid to refloat the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which capsized off the Italian coast in January and could cost more than 100 million euros, Boskalis' chief executive said on Thursday.
"You're not talking about an operation of a few dozen millions but something that goes far beyond 100 million," Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski told reporters.
Other salvaging firms had offered to cut up the ship, Berdowski said, adding that was a cheaper option but he had not looked how much that would be. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.