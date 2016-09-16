MILAN, Sept 16 Italian state lender CDP, infrastructure fund F2i and asset manager Orizzonte Sgr, which own more than 60 percent in SIA, plan to list the payments provider, three source close to the matter said on Friday, without giving a precise time frame.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Friday it had agreed to sell a 14.85 percent stake in SIA to Poste Italiane, lowering its stake in the group to 34.6 percent. The deal was based on an equity value of 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) for SIA.

"CDP could further reduce its stake in SIA in the medium term, without getting out of the group," one of the sources said.

Another source said that Poste Italiane could eventually become an "anchor investor" in SIA when the group prepares for its initial public offering. None of the parties was available for comment. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)