ROME, July 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti imposed a compulsory plan to restore financial stability to the cash-strapped Sicily region and overhaul its bloated public administration, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The statement, issued after a meeting between Monti and regional governor Raffaele Lombardo, said the leaders had agreed "a plan for financial recovery and reorganisation of the region's public administration, with a binding timeframe and objectives".

It said details would be finalised in the following weeks.

Monti last week said there were serious concerns about the possibility of the autonomous island region defaulting and said he expected Lombardo to resign as governor by the end of the month. (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)