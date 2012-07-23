ROME, July 23 Italian Interior Minister
Annamaria Cancellieri on Monday dismissed concerns that Sicily
may default or be placed under special government administration
to deal with its debt problems, according to remarks confirmed
by a ministry spokesman.
"There is no risk of default although there is a very
serious economic situation on the island as there is in other
regions. A lot of municipalities are in difficulty," Cancellieri
said during a visit to Sicily.
"On the other hand, you only have to look beyond the
Pyrenees to see that some others are worse off," she said,
referring to the severe problems facing Spanish regional
governments.
The remarks were quoted by Italian news agencies and
confirmed by the ministry spokesman.
Fears about the financial stability of the autonomous island
region have risen in the wake of comments last week by Prime
Minister Mario Monti, who said there were serious concerns about
the possibility of the region defaulting.
