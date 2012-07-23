ROME, July 23 Italian Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri on Monday dismissed concerns that Sicily may default or be placed under special government administration to deal with its debt problems, according to remarks confirmed by a ministry spokesman.

"There is no risk of default although there is a very serious economic situation on the island as there is in other regions. A lot of municipalities are in difficulty," Cancellieri said during a visit to Sicily.

"On the other hand, you only have to look beyond the Pyrenees to see that some others are worse off," she said, referring to the severe problems facing Spanish regional governments.

The remarks were quoted by Italian news agencies and confirmed by the ministry spokesman.

Fears about the financial stability of the autonomous island region have risen in the wake of comments last week by Prime Minister Mario Monti, who said there were serious concerns about the possibility of the region defaulting.

(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio)