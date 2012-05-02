MILAN May 2 Italy's stock exchange Borsa
Italiana and Treasury are using social networking via the
Internet to connect 30 small high-growth companies with private
equity investors to expand abroad and help support the economy.
Boosting the average Italian company's size and equity
capital is widely seen as a way of revitalising the country's
economic growth to help it escape a painful recession.
Some of these small businesses are well-known to Italian
consumers and have already made inroads abroad. Among them are
high-end fashion sportswear maker Peuterey, menswear maker
Harmont & Blaine and organic jam producer Rigoni di Asiago.
Others already have a solid business but are not well known
to the public.
Thousands of small family-owned businesses make up the
backbone of Italian manufacturing but they can struggle to get
financing to compete in foreign markets.
It is also not easy for them get money from banks at the
moment, because lenders are more risk-averse and keen to
conserve capital to comply with new European regulations.
But these companies are not just looking for cash, they want
private investors with a longer-term view.
The new project will offer these fast-growing companies with
few resources but international ambitions a chance to attract
new investments through a dedicated website.
The project, dubbed 'Elite', also includes training provided
by Milan's Bocconi business university and the London Stock
Exchange, which controls the Italian Stock Exchange.
"Elite aims to open the doors of capital markets to
fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),"
Raffaele Jerusalmi, head of the stock exchange, said when
presenting the project. "It is like a social network that
creates a positive link between companies and investors."
ENTERING ITS FIRST STAGE
The 30 companies were selected from more than 100 candidates
and the project is now entering its first stage.
"The training session has just started and will last from
four to six months depending on the needs of each manager,"
Barbara Lunghi, in charge of SMEs at Borsa Italiana, told
Reuters.
Once trained, the managers will have to streamline the
structure of their businesses, make reporting more transparent
and have a clear development strategy.
Only those who get a "quality certification" will then move
to the final stage which seeks to boost their company's value
through deals with investors and/or stock exchange listings.
"While passing through these stages, SMEs will have
networking opportunities with private equity funds, on a
one-to-one basis or at group meetings" Lunghi said. "We have
signed a deal with 16 private equity and venture capital funds
which are hungry for new investment opportunities."
The 30 SMEs have annual revenues ranging between 9 million
and 405 million euros ($535.62 million), but all share strong
growth potential as, on average, they reported an annual growth
rate of 20 percent in the last few years.
"Italy's government has few means to support the economy, but
it can build frameworks to help companies grow," Italian Economy
Deputy Minister Vittorio Grilli said at a mid-April
presentation. "Our strategic objective is to help companies gain
a bigger scale ... corporate size is a key factor to support
growth in the whole Italian economy".
After growing barely 0.5 percent in 2011, the Italian
economy will contract by 1.2 percent this year according to
government's forecasts. Gross domestic product shrank by 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter of last year, when the only growth
input came from exports.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini. Editing by Jane Merriman)